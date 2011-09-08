Arkansas man charged with murder in death of one-month-old son

A 22-year-old Arkansas man faces charges of second degree murder in the death of his son.

Vonderick Smith was already in jail on domestic abuse charges when the second degree arrest warrant was signed.

Prosecutors say the DeQueen Police Department was contacted by Idabel, OK Police about a baby from Arkansas that had been brought to a hospital in their town. Doctors told police that one-month old Kason Smith was being treated for blood on the brain and fractured ribs.

The baby was transferred to a hospital in Paris, TX then airlifted to the Dallas Children's Hospital. He died on February 15.

An autopsy on the child determined he died from severe internal injuries to his brain and from multiple rib fractures.

