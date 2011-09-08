First Baptist Church Shreveport School Patriots 9/11 event

Original release by: First Baptist Church School Patriots

Commemorating the tragic events of September 11, 2001, the First Baptist Church School Patriots will present a program, "Remembering 9-11: Celebrating Being an American" on Friday, September 9 at 8:15 AM on the front lawn of First Baptist Church, 543 Ockley Drive in Shreveport.

More than 400 students, faculty and staff will gather amid the crosses on the front lawn of First Baptist Church.

The student council officers will lead the program, to include a welcome, prayer, Posting of Colors by the Captain Shreve ROTC Color Guard, Pledge of Allegiance and National Anthem.

Student representatives from each grade will place a flag in the ground in front of the crosses.

The public is invited to attend.