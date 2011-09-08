LA State Police and State Fire Marshal Office 9/11 ceremony

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal Office and Louisiana State Police invite the public to attend a memorial service in honor of the 10th Anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

On Friday, Sept. 9th at 2 p.m. at the State Fire Marshal's Headquarters in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The ceremony will include a public viewing of the Spirit of Louisiana Fire Truck.

State dignitaries, the State Fire Marshal's, Louisiana Honor Guard and state fire and rescue vehicles will all be on hand for the public ceremony.

