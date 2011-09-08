Benton Mayor Albert Doughty dies - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Benton Mayor Albert Doughty dies

By Sean Staggs, Digital/Producer
Bio
Connect
Biography
Benton Mayor Albert Doughty Benton Mayor Albert Doughty
BENTON, LA (KSLA) -

Officials with Benton's Town Hall say the town's mayor, Albert Doughty has passed away.

Doughty's current stint as mayor began when he was elected in 2004. His term wasn't up until next year. So far plans for naming a new mayor have not been released.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly