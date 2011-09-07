Marion County firefighting donation information - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Marion County firefighting donation information

Contact information for donations and evacuations for citizens in the Marion County area.  

Evacuation inquiries should refer to:

Cass County Sheriff's Office: (903) 756-7511

Marion County Sheriff's Office: (903) 665-3271

For money donations - mail checks to:

Cass County Treasurer Office - Courthouse
P.O. Box 152
Linden, TX  75563-0152

or

Drop off in person at Cass County Treasurer Office or Pine Crest Baptist Church in Linden

 

