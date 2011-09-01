Red Cross and United Way host fund raiser for armed services.

The American Red Cross and United Way of Northwest Louisiana are teaming up for a special event designed to raise funds for Red Cross aid to the Armed Forces and their families.

"Remember Our Heroes" is an event geared toward fundraising which will take place from 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 8th to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, September 10th.

"Heroes" will be asked to sit on the roof of the Regions Bank building at the Bayou Walk shopping center, 6602 Youree Drive, where people can come by to donate money to get them off the roof.

The goal is to bring all of the "Heroes" down for the day of remembrance on September 11.

All of the money raised during this event will go toward the American Red Cross services to Armed Forces program. Whether it is on the front lines, in the military hospitals and retirement homes or on the home front, the American Red Cross is committed to being there for our service members and their families, especially during times of emergency.

Event T-shirts will also be for sale for $15 at the event or through www.louisianaredcross.org.

For more information, call the Red Cross (865-9545) or United Way (677-2504).