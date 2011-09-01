Texarkana USA 10th Anniversary of 9-11 Commemoration Weekend

[Information provided by Texarkana USA 9-11 Commemorative Weekend Committee]



Several Texarkana organizations have joined together to host a commemorative weekend of events memorializing those lost, and recognizing 9/11 families, police, fire, local veterans and military personnel. The entire Texarkana community is invited. The weekend includes:

A memorial service held on Friday, September 9th at 10:30 a.m. at the Texas A&M University-Texarkana Bringle Lake campus, located at 7101 University Ave. The outdoor event will feature the marching bands from Texas High and Arkansas High schools, the Liberty Eylau High School choir and a special presentation by Pleasant Grove Elementary School students. Local police and fire department agencies, area veterans, active duty military, as well as personnel and equipment from Red River Army Depot will be present. This event will be broadcast live by KLFI and covered by other regional media. Following the service, a luncheon will be provided to the community at no cost.

The "Students FORE Soldiers" Charity Golf Tournament benefiting the national Wounded Warriors Project will be held on September 10th at Northridge Country Club. This will be a typical 4-man scramble format with contests, prizes and a silent auction. Flights are scheduled for 8:00 AM and 1:30 PM.

Texarkana USA 9-11 5K Run/Walk also benefiting the Wounded Warriors Project, is scheduled for 8:00 AM on Saturday, September 10th at the A&M-Texarkana campus.