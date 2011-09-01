Fair Park High School 9-1-1 Ceremony

[Information provided by the Fair Park High School Alumni Association]

WHO: Fair Park High School JROTC and the Student Government Association will host a 9-1-1 Ceremony. The theme is honoring "Tuesday's Children."

WHAT: Fair Park JROTC and the Student Government Association will conduct a one hour ceremony honoring "Tuesday's Children"; children who lost a family member as result of the attacks on September 11, 2001.

The guest speaker will be Mr. Brian A. Crawford, Shreveport's Assistant Chief Administrative Officer and former Shreveport Fire Chief.



In attendance will be representatives from the Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department, Sheriff's Department, Home Land Security and Service Members of the Armed Forces.

Fair Park JROTC will invite State Representatives, the Mayor, City Council Members, Caddo Parish Commission Members, Caddo Parish School Superintendent, Caddo Parish School Board Members, Local Church Leaders, Willis-Knighton Health System Medical Personnel, Fair Park Alumni and parents and guardians of Fair Park Students.

At 9:11am the Ceremony will be conducted by Army JROTC Cadets and leaders from the Student Government Association. The program will consist of the reading of the 9-1-1 timeline, slide show salute to Tuesday's Children and a laying of roses in honor of the courage and strength of the children that lost a family member as result of this horrific attack.

WHEN: The 9-1-1 Ceremony is September 9, 2011 at 9:11am. Media is invited to attend the ceremony.

WHERE: The Ceremony will be held in the Fair Park High School Gymnasium.

WHY: Educate Students, Faculty, and the Community of the events on 911.To honor "Tuesday's Children" and provide a sense of patriotism to our School and Community.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: VIP parking will only be permitted in the Fair Park High School bus circle on the day of the event. There will be a VIP and media drop off location in the bus circle near the front doors of the gymnasium. Signs will be placed for locations of additional parking.