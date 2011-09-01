B'nai Zion 9/11 interfaith service

[Information provided by North Louisiana Jewish Federation]

The tenth anniversary of the attacks on 9/11 will be commemorated on Sunday, September 11, 2011. B'nai Zion will have an interfaith service led by Rabbi Jana De Benedetti to remember the Americans who lost their lives, and to pray that our future will be stronger and peaceful.



B'nai Zion Congregation

245 Southfield Road

Shreveport, LA

Participating clergy will be:

Y Rabbi Foster Kawaler from Agudath Achim

Z Chaplain Khurshid Khan from the Islamic Assoc. of Shreveport

U Pastor Timothy Schomp from the Broadmoor Christian Church



The brief ceremony will begin at 3:00 PM at B'nai Zion.



May we find renewed strength and hope as we remember, mourn, and pray together