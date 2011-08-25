Bounce Ark-La-Tex - DT 12.3

Bounce TV (http://bouncetv.com) is the nation's first-ever over-the-air broadcast television network designed for African-American audiences. Watch it on KSLA DT 12.3.

Bounce Ark-La-Tex airs 24 hrs. a day, 7 days a week. The new network features a mix of movies, live sporting events, documentaries, specials, inspirational faith-based shows, off-net series, original shows and more.

Bounce Ark-La-Tex also features hundreds of movies, including the following: Jamie Foxx's 2004 Academy Award-winning performance as Ray Charles in Ray; Denzel Washington's Academy Award-nominated role in The Hurricane; The Bone Collector, which pairs Washington with Angelina Jolie; Spike Lee's Do The Right Thing, Jungle Fever, Mo' Better Blues; The Nutty Professor I and II, starring Eddie Murphy; Bowfinger starring Murphy and Steve Martin; Michael Jackson and Diana Ross headlining The Wiz; the 1995 comedy Major Payne with Damon Wayans; Dave Chappelle's Block Party (2005), the 1976 classic Car Wash and more.

Live sporting events are a part of the Bounce Ark-La-Tex schedule. Both football and basketball games from the nation's largest African American athletic conference, the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA.), are televised.

"We look forward to Bounce Ark-La-Tex entertaining African American viewers, and frankly all Americans, for many years to come," commented Ambassador Andrew Young.