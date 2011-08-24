Traffic stop in Titus County nets $130K in drugs

A Monday evening traffic stop in Titus County ended up becoming a high dollar drug bust.
Just before midnight, A Department of Public Safety trooper pulled over a vehicle heading east on I-30 near Mount Pleasant for a traffic violation. During the stop, the trooper says he noticed the driver acting very nervous.
The trooper asked for consent to search the vehicle. When the driver refused, a drug dog was brought to the scene. The dog alerted the troopers that something was in the vehicle. A search of the car turned up two kilograms of cocaine worth almost $130,000.
Troopers arrested Rahim Adil Shabazz of Paducah, KY on possession charges and booked him into the Titus County Jail.
