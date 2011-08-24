Second fire flares up at north Shreveport landfill

Materials on fire at a landfill north of Shreveport will separated and allowed to burn out, with a Shreveport fire crew standing by to ensure embers don't spark a brush fire.

Thick, black smoke can be seen for miles, rising from at Harrelson Materials Management in the 1100 block of Russell Road near the MLK neighborhood.

Bulldozers are being used to separate burning materials at the private landfill from those that have not caught yet, and the plan is to allow the fire to burn itself out.

Right now there's no word on what started this fire. A couple of weeks ago, a pile of wood chips, tree stump, wood pallets, and wood building materials caught fire.

Shreveport Assistant Fire Chief Scott Wolverton says there is no way to get water to the site without a tanker truck, because it's on private property, but they do have a truck on standby monitoring the situation.

