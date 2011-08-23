Former Shreveport PTSA president arrested for theft

The former president of the Arthur Circle Elementary PTSA was arrested by Caddo sheriff's detectives Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the organization.

41-year-old Jennifer Jones turned herself in to authorities at the Caddo Correctional Center after a warrant for her arrest was obtained by Sheriff's Detective Bobby Herring.

Jones was arrested for felony theft for failing to turn in $4,442 collected from school fundraisers between March and May 2011. Jones failed to provide receipts and deposit slips when asked several times by the school's principal. The principal contacted the School Board's auditing office, which assisted the Caddo-Shreveport Financial Crimes Task Force with its investigation