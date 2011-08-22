Sept. 11, 2001: President Bush addresses the nation from BAFB

President George W. Bush, Barksdale Air Force Base, September 11, 2001:

Freedom itself was attacked this morning by a faceless coward. And freedom will be defended.

I want to reassure the American people that full -- the full resources of the federal government are working to assist local authorities to save lives and to help the victims of these attacks. Make no mistake, the United States will hunt down and punish those responsible for these cowardly acts.

I've been in regular contact with the Vice President, Secretary of Defense, the national security team, and my cabinet. We have taken all appropriate -- appropriate security precautions to protect the American people.

Our military at home and around the world is on high alert status. And we have taken the necessary security precautions to continue the functions of your government.

We have been in touch with leaders of Congress and with world leaders to assure them that we will do what is -- whatever is necessary to protect America and Americans.

I ask the American people to join me in saying a "thanks" for all the folks who have been fighting hard to rescue our fellow citizens, and to join me in saying a prayer for the victims and their families.

The resolve of our great nation is being tested, but make no mistake. We will show the world that we will pass this test.

God bless.