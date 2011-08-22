Infant's parents arrested on child abuse charges

The parents of a 19-day-old infant were jailed over the weekend after a doctor found the child had numerous broken bones.

The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office says they were contacted by the Office of Child Protection after they learned the infant had multiple fractures to its ribs, knee and ankle.

After investigating the injures, detectives ended up arresting 29-year-old Bryant Stanley Lyons and 22-year-old Catherine Easter, both of Minden. Both were jailed a charge of second degree cruelty to a juvenile.

The arrests followed an in-depth investigation into the alleged abuse, during which detectives learned that the fractures were at different stages of healing. "Some of the breaks were more recent than others," said Webster Sheriff Gary Sexton.

During interview of Easter, she allegedly admitted that she had witnessed Lyons shake the baby; and she disclosed that she has received training on shaken baby abuse for her employment at a local child care facility.

"Ultimately she did not want to get her boyfriend in trouble," said Sexton. "So she had not reported the mishandling of the child to authorities."

Further investigation revealed that the couple was raising their child in a home with no running water; and they had taken the baby to a doctor for another suspected illness entirely. It was during this doctor's visit that the broken bones were discovered.