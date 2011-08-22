Bossier deputies still searching for missing teen

The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office says a Benton teen who ran away from home earlier this month is still missing, and they're again asking for the public's help in finding him.

17-year-old Byron Harris ran away from his residence on Twin Lake Drive in Benton late in the evening of Aug. 6. He's approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 135 pounds. He was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, dark blue jeans, baby blue shoes and a white baseball cap.

His last known location was in Shreveport in the vicinity of Youree Drive between Kings Highway and Southfield Road. No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Harris is urged to contact the Bossier Sheriff's Department at 318-965-2203.