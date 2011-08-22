Shreveport dentist arrested for taking part in Medicaid program

A Shreveport dentist has been arrested for illegally taking part in a Medicaid program.

55-year-old Dr. David E. Reed was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Jail on a felony count of unauthorized participation in medical assistance programs. Reed could face up to five years in prison and fines up to $20,000.

According to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Reed was removed as a Medicaid provider in 1992 after pleading guilty to two counts of Medicaid fraud. Dr. Reed submitted applications to get back into the program from 2006 to 2008. Reed was finally told in 2009 by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals that he could not take part in the Medicaid program for another five years.

However, the state learned that in 2010, he was employed as a dentist with a Medicaid provider in Natchitoches. The effect of a state exclusion is that the excluded individual cannot provide any services which will be billed directly or indirectly to Medicaid, and it is a crime to be employed by, contract with, or have an ownership interest in any healthcare provider which bills Medicaid.