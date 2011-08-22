Shreveport dentist arrested for taking part in Medicaid program

A Shreveport dentist has been arrested for illegally taking part in a Medicaid program.
55-year-old Dr. David E. Reed was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Jail on a felony count of unauthorized participation in medical assistance programs. Reed could face up to five years in prison and fines up to $20,000.
According to the Louisiana Attorney General's Office, Reed was removed as a Medicaid provider in 1992 after pleading guilty to two counts of Medicaid fraud. Dr. Reed submitted applications to get back into the program from 2006 to 2008. Reed was finally told in 2009 by the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals that he could not take part in the Medicaid program for another five years.
However, the state learned that in 2010, he was employed as a dentist with a Medicaid provider in Natchitoches. The effect of a state exclusion is that the excluded individual cannot provide any services which will be billed directly or indirectly to Medicaid, and it is a crime to be employed by, contract with, or have an ownership interest in any healthcare provider which bills Medicaid.
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
On June 11, the Federal Communications Commission is rolling net neutrality back. These new rules are going to affect the way internet providers do business.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
A Memphis woman is behind bars after a video shows her letting children out of pet kennels.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
An 80-story office building set to open this week at the World Trade Center this week will be the third completed skyscraper at the site where the twin towers stood.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The case is under investigation, with autopsy results pending release.More >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Friday. We reached out to the Madison County Sheriffs Department after learning of the incident. Officials told us they received a report of a suspected robber in the area. the area where Amanda Renfroe and her husband were reportedly pulled overMore >>