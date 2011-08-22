Powerball ticket bought in Bossier Parish remains unclaimed

There's a $200,000 Louisiana Lottery Powerball ticket bought at a Haughton convenience store that remains unclaimed, and the owner is running out of time to collect the prize.

The lottery says the ticket was bought on March 26 at the Circle K store on E. Hwy. 80 in Haughton and will expire on September 22. The ticket had all the white numbered balls correct, but missed the red Powerball. The winning numbers for that drawing were 04-10-11-19-33 and the Powerball was 27.

The holder of the winning ticket has until 5 p.m. on the date of expiration to claim the prize, which is subject to applicable federal and state tax withholdings. Prizes greater than $600 may be claimed at any of the Lottery's five regional offices located throughout the state or at Lottery headquarters in Baton Rouge.

"We look forward to the winner coming forward to claim this prize. In the meantime, the individual should treat the ticket as cash," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "It is also a good idea to sign the back of the ticket for security purposes."

Winners of the Lottery's draw-style games must claim their prize within 180 days of the drawing. After prizes have passed their redemption deadlines, they are deposited into the Lottery's unclaimed prize fund, which is returned to players in the form of increased payouts on scratch-off games and player promotions.

Ticket purchasers must be at least 21 years of age. The Lottery encourages responsible play and urges anyone or friends of anyone with a gambling problem to call toll free 1-877-770-7867 for help. A list of large unclaimed prizes set to expire in the next 90 days can be found on the Lottery's website at www.louisianalottery.com/unclaimedprizes.