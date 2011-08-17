Fallen SEAL Rob Reeves to be buried at sea

Fallen Navy SEAL Chief Petty Officer Rob Reeves will be buried at sea this week off the coast of Virginia.

The ceremony will take place on Wednesday, August 24 at 5:30 a.m. at Virginia Beach, VA.

Reeves was killed, along with 29 other military personnel when the Taliban shot down their helicopter in Afghanistan.

CPO Reeves graduated from Caddo Magnet High in 1997 and attended LSU for a year before joining the Navy. He served as a member of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group.

His good friend, high school classmate and fellow Navy SEAL, Jonas Kelsall, also died in that helicopter crash. The Kelsall family now lives in California. A memorial was held for him in Shreveport on Saturday.

