Family mourns anniversary of triple homicide over Xbox

It's been a year since Jeremiah Adams last pulled his car out of his aunt's driveway, not knowing he and his brothers, Jarquis and Jean, would never return. The Caddo Sheriff's Office says the three brothers were gunned down in their car by Marcus Donte Reed.

Deputies say Reed waited for the boys in the woods next to his girlfriend's driveway allegedly upset about a stolen X-Box. Since then, the family has dealt with the boys' birthdays and holidays, but the anniversary of their death is more difficult to handle.

"This one was a little bit harder for me. I guess it was remembering what happened around this time," said the boys' great aunt, Clara Morgan.

"The most hardest part about the whole ordeal is not knowing why," Morgan explained.

The questions are something the family hopes to answer during the upcoming trial, but they may not be ready for those answers.

"Who saw who got shot? Did he have to see his little brother bleed to death? Or did he have to see his older brother? It just tears me up wondering what they were thinking," Morgan said with tears in her eyes.

Reed has been indicted for three counts of first degree murder, and if convicted may face the deathpenalty, a fact Clara Morgan is well aware of.

"I wouldn't want to see no other family have to go through this, and the only way, I believe, and to be sure he won't do it again is if he's not here."