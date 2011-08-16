Tow truck driver hit by car along I-20 near Minden

A tow truck driver picking up a vehicle along I-20 in Minden was airlifted to LSU Hospital after he was hit by a passing car.

It happened Monday along I-20 eastbound near exit 48.

Authorities say Dennis Owen of Dubach had finished loading the vehicle on his truck and was at the back of the truck when passing vehicle hit him with its mirror.

Authorities think he may have stepped out too close to the traffic lane.

Right now authorities have not cited the driver who hit Owens. His condition remains unknown.