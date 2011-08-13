Forest fire gives Winnsboro fire crews a challenge

Firefighters in Winnsboro Texas saved a woman trapped in her home by a massive forest fire.

The fire began Friday afternoon just north of Winnsboro Texas, about 95 miles northwest of Shreveport. The fire ravaged a pine tree farm which helped fuel the blaze.

Local fire crews fought the flames for more than six hours. The Texas Forestry service was called in and roads were blocked off as crews attempted to stop the fire from reaching homes in the area.

A frantic man called firefighters and told them his mother was trapped in her home which was surrounded by flames. Crews rushed to the woman's aid, battling the firewall down low enough for the woman to escape the home.

14 fire departments, several aircraft and tow helicopters and numerous firefighters from all over the country helped fight the forest fire, but one home and several cars were destroyed. In the end around 349 acres were burned.

