Pedestrian hit and killed on I20W in Shreveport

A man was hit and killed on Interstate 20 near Common Street late Friday night in Shreveport.

Police responded just after 9:30 p.m. to reports of a body lying in the west-bound lane of I20 West just east of the Fairfield Avenue exit ramp and found the victim lying in the roadway. He was pronounced dead a the scene.

Officers learned that the man had apparently been trying to cross the highway on foot when he stepped into the path of a Chevrolet pick-up truck driven by 56-year-old Williams Seamster of Shreveport.

A witness on the scene tells KSLA News 12 that she saw the truck in front of her swerve to miss the body. She believes the person had already been hit by a vehicle when the truck she was following ran over the body. Police believe the man was hit by at least one other vehicle.



The victim's name has not been released. Crash investigators are working to determine why the pedestrian was on the controlled access highway. No citations have been issued, and police say the investigation is ongoing.

