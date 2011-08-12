Street closure advisory for issued for SEAL memorial service

Authorities will shut down several streets in the Shreveport Highland neighborhood Saturday for the memorial service of fallen Navy SEAL, Chief Petty Officer Robert James Reeves.

The service will be taking place at St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral on Saturday, and law enforcement officials will be closing several streets near the church so those attending are able to enter and exit more freely.

At 9:30 a.m. officers will close Fairfield Ave., from Kings Hwy. to Wilkinson, and Thornhill Ave., from Kings Hwy. to Wilkinson St.. Officers will also close Fairfield to Thornhill, as well as Kirby Pl., Columbia St. and Rutherford St from Fairfield Ave. to Thornhill Ave. Kings Highway will remain open.

The affected streets will be closed to through traffic and open only to those attending the service. Police anticipate the roads will remain closed until 1:00 p.m.

Shreveport Police say they will make accomodations for those who wish to show their support along those closed off streets as part of the service.

Parking will be available at St. Marks and the Kings Highway Christian Church located just down the street at the intersection of Line Avenue and Kings Highway. Officers will be assigned at intersections in the area to help with the traffic flow.

