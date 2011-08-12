Evangel students honor fallen SEALs

On Friday morning, students at Evangel High School honored the two Shreveport Navy SEALs who died in Afghanistan last weekend. With the help of the St. Mark's Cub Scout troop, students lined the street leading to St. Mark's Cathedral with 2,200 American flags.

Students said they did it to show gratitude for the sacrifices the SEALs made, and they hope it will be an uplifting sight for friends and family who go to the memorial service.

"I just really hope they remember that they have people in their community that love them. They have a support system behind them. I hope they feel comfort. I hope they know that God is with them and that they know we're right here beside them," said Dailey Joy Foster.

Reeves' memorial service will take place Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at St. Marks Cathedral on Fairfield Ave. in Shreveport.

The church expects hundreds of people to attend the service. Church leaders encourage people to get there early to find a parking spot and a seat.

Related stories:

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.