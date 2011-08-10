Honor Mission for Navy SEALs

The Louisiana Patriot Guard Riders are inviting the community to join them on an Honor Mission, a tribute to Chief Petty Officer Robert Reeves. The Navy SEAL from Shreveport was one of 30 U.S. servicemen killed when insurgents shot down the U.S. Army Chinook helicopter in Afghanistan.

A memorial for Reeves is scheduled for this Saturday, August 13th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral Church in Shreveport. The Patriot Riders plan to stage at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, lining the church walkways with American flags and fellow patriots. Participants are encouraged to meet at the staging area at the intersection of Kings Highway and Fairfield Avenue.

The streets around the church will be closed starting at 8:30 a.m. Motorcycle parking will be along the street in front of the church on the Fairfield Avenue side of the building.

You do not have to ride a motorcycle to join in. The flag line is open to all who wish to participate. The Patriot Riders say all groups, clubs, and individuals are welcome to participate in the memorial.

CPO Reeves graduated from Caddo Magnet High in 1997 and attended LSU for a year before joining the Navy. He served as a member of the Naval Special Warfare Development Group.

His good friend, high school classmate and fellow Navy SEAL, Jonas Kelsall, also died in that helicopter crash. The Kelsall family now lives in California but is currently working on arranging a memorial for him in Shreveport.

