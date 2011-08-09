Local SEALs bodies back in the U.S.

The remains of the 30 American service members killed in Afghanistan on Friday are back on U.S. soil.

President Obama met the families of the fallen troops on the tarmac at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. One of the families there is that of 32-year-old Chief Petty Officer Robert Reeves, who grew up in Shreveport. A close friend of Reeves, Lt. Commander Jonas Kelsall, also died in the helicopter crash.

Both Reeves and Kelsall were graduates of Caddo Magnet High School. They grew up together, went to school together, played soccer, and both became SEALs. Jonas Kelsall was the officer in charge of the mission.

While the family at Dover Air Force Base to meet the remains as they come in, a makeshift memorial continues to grow outside the Reeves family's home with flags, candles, and flowers.

Most of the houses on their street now have American flags prominently displayed outside. One neighbor told us most people fly their flags on 4th of July or special occasions, but they felt flying the flag this week is a small way they could show their support for the family.

Reeves' family will not bring his body home. Instead, he will be buried at sea. There will be a memorial service for Reeves on Saturday, August 13th at St. Marks Episcopal church at 11 a.m. The church is located on Fairfield Ave. Anyone is welcome to attend the service.



[Click here to view the service leaflet provided by St. Mark's Episcopal (DOC)]

Kelsall's family now lives in Southern California.

