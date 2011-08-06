Massive fire in Bowie County claims several structures

firefighters at the scene in Bowie Texas

Firefighters in Bowie County are battling a massive grassfire that has claimed several buildings.

Firefighters say the 50 acre fire has consumed two Bowie County homes, a barn and a storage unit.

The fire reportedly started in a damaged trailer off of County Road 2148 Saturday afternoon and spread quickly.

Several fire departments from the area as well as the Forestry Service were called in to help battle the blaze.

The Forestry Service is utilizing helicopters to drop large containers of water on the fire in an attempt to keep the flames controlled.