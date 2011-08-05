Update: Suspect arrested in Lakeside shooting

Update: Shreveport Police have arrested a suspect for a shooting Friday, which left one man dead in the Lakeside community in Shreveport.

Police have arrested Erik Mack Jr., 20 of the 2200 block of loreco for the shooting and charged him with first degree murder.

Shreveport Police responding to a report of a wreck found themselves investigating a shooting at Milam & N. Hearne in the Lakeside neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened just before 4:00 p.m., officers discovered that a Chevrolet Impala had struck a Chevrolet pick-up truck from behind. However, when police investigated, they found that driver of the Impala had been shot at least once in the chest.

Witnesses report that just after the crash the victim stepped out of the car and said he knew who shot him before collapsing. The victim was taken to LSUHSC with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

