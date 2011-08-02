NEW DEVELOPMENTS: Mickelson jury could hear O'Pry case

Eric Mickelson, currently on trial for 2nd degree murder of Charles Martin

The Eric Mickelson murder trial continues with day 4 of testimony Tuesday. The prosecution hopes to wrap up their case.

KSLA News 12 has now learned that another murder case could be presented, depending on the outcome of the Charles Martin murder trial.

Mickelson was the prime suspect in the disappearance of Kristi O'Pry after she was reported missing in 1996.

It wasn't until his arrest in the Martin murder case, that detectives say he opened up about her death.

Now O'Pry's family members say that her case might be presented if Mickelson is found guilty of first- degree murder in the Martin trial. According to Amy O'Pry, Kristi's sister, her case will not be heard if a guilty verdict of second-degree murder is decided by the jury.

Mickelson allegedly confessed to killing O'Pry, telling detectives he strangled her, then disposed her body on his property. He is charged with second-degree murder in that case. O'Pry's body was never found.

Right now, Mickelson is on trial for the death of Charles Martin.

In court Monday, prosecutors presented to jurors photos of the victim and his dismembered body. A crime scene investigator also took the stand Monday and told the jury about the various locations across Caddo Parish, where Mickelson allegedly scattered Martin's body parts.

The penalty phase for this trial is expected to begin next week.

