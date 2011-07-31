Off-duty deputy and passing motorist help rescue woman pinned by car

An off-duty deputy and a passing motorist helped move an SUV, Sunday morning, to help rescue a woman pinned underneath.

State police say that Melissa Maggio-Faulkner, 24, was heading southbound down highway 3 in a 2003 Toyota 4Runner, just north of Bossier City near Vanceville Rd. when her vehicle drifted into the neighboring lane clipping a 2007 Ford Taurus next to her.

After impact, the driver of the Ford Taurus, 39-year-old Richard P. Ramsey of Benton, suddenly brought his vehicle to a stop. Ramsey was uninjured.

Faulkner's car spun out of control, hit a utility pole and flipped. Spokesman Cordell Williams says she was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her Toyota Forerunner before it landed on top of her.

Melissa Maggio-Faulkner was taken to LSUHSC. She was pronounced dead Sunday at 6:10 p.m. as a result of injuries sustained from the crash.

