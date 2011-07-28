Signs ordered to support military family being sued over a sign

After a sign in a Bossier City yard got National attention, a Bossier City building company had a sign of their own made.

"My daughter came up with the idea that if you support the cause why don't you get your sign and you put up a sign in support," said Judy Crownover with James M. Brown Builders.

The Gardens of Southgate Home Owners Association filed a lawsuit against the Burr family because they refused to take the a sign down.

The family plans to leave it up until their Marine son returns home from Afghanistan, but the association's rules do not allow home owners to put signs in their yard.

People from all over the country have taken notice of the sign. Stacee Weissenberger lives in Pennsylvania and has never met the Burr family, but she heard their story on the news and decided to create a facebook page.

"I'm just a regular mom, and it's important to me because I've got 3 boys, and in 10 years one of my boys might be that soldier," said Weissenberger.

In 48 hours the page had more than 2,300 members. Weissenberger asked if people had interest in ordering signs, and got hundreds of emails requesting one.

"Obviously there is a very strong support from Bossier City and Shreveport and the surrounding areas, but I have gotten e-mails from Seattle, Tucson, California, Florida, Wisconsin, and not just from military families. From regular citizens like me," said Weissenberger.

She expects the signs to cost about $5-10, and says they should be ready by this weekend. Anyone who wants to read more about ordering a sign can go to the "We support LCpl Corey Burr and the Sign that Honors Him" facebook page by clicking here.

The lawyer of the home owners association said they will not comment, but sent us a written statement that says they don't oppose the message of the sign. In fact they support it. They are just trying to enforce the rules of the neighborhood.

Related Stories:

Home owners sued over yard sign supporting troops

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.