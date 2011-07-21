Couple finds holy image in hunk of rock

Tim Bock and his girlfriend Connie have collected a lot of rocks over the years along the Texas-Mexico border. But one in particular caught their attention one day five years ago, thanks to its unique shape. It was only recently that they saw it differently. "When you hold it in your hand and pray with the rock, the actual image comes forward." The image: an "immaculate" one. "As I turned it up, I saw Mother Mary, the face, the habit, a belt," recalls Bock.

They now refer to it as the "Mary rock." Bock admits he considered putting the holy-looking hunk on eBay, but instead sought guidance from Father Michael Adams of St. William Catholic Church in Carthage. Father Michael's answer: It's not what you think you see, but how it makes you feel. "It's like anything else: If it helps us focus our mind on God, it's a useful thing." Useful to pray with, no to pray to.

Bock also says on one side of the rock, he sees what he thinks is Jesus. He says he's considering getting the rock blessed by the church. However, anything blessed by the Catholic Church can never be sold.

