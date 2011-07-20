Shreveport firefighters battle landfill blaze

Flames at Harrelson Materials Management, as seen from I220 in Shreveport

Firefighters are monitoring the scene of what was a raging fire at a private landfill in north Shreveport.

The flames on the property of Harrelson Materials Management in the 1100 block of Russell Road could be seen from I-220.

According to Shreveport Assistant Chief Fred Sanders the fire began on a pile of wood chips, tree stump, wood pallets, and wood building materials.

The wood fire has been dying down, but fire crews are monitoring the situation until they are sure the fire will not rekindle

