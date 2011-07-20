Miracles For Josh

A Shreveport man continues his miraculous recovery after a near fatal fall. Josh Lesniewski suffered severe spinal and brain injuries. Trauma doctors initially feared Josh wouldn't make it. But with the help of thousands of Facebook supporters, Josh is getting much needed support and prayers. He's now talking, joking around and passing out hugs. However he's still be unable to move his legs. Josh hopes to eventually continue his recovery at a specialized rehab facility in Houston. Watch his story to find out how you can help Josh.