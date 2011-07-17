Free KSLA News 12 mobile apps

At KSLA News 12, we strive to keep you updated on the day's events, breaking news, weather and sports. One of the tools we use is the push alert mechanism through the KSLA News 12 app.

At KSLA News 12, we strive to keep you updated on the day's events, breaking news, weather and sports. One of the tools we use is the push alert mechanism through the KSLA News 12 app.

Scan this QR code to go directly to download pages for our iOS and Android apps.

KSLA News 12 has free news & weather apps for iPhone and Android devices.



Stay up-to-date with the best local news, weather and sports in the ArkLaTex, right on your smart phone, iPad or tablet!

Features include:

Breaking news alerts

Live, local news headlines and stories

Live, interactive radar

radar Storm tracking

Sports

Video

See It, Snap It, Send It

And so much more!

Our app is your app

Our app features more news content, more video and a display that can be tailored to your preferences.

When you download it, be sure to enable push alerts to get the most important breaking news stories sent to your phone.



More news, easier sharing

The news app features dozens of frequently updated news stories and videos that are tailored to the way you like to read and share news on your phone or tablet.

Click on one of the stories and you will easily be able to share a story you like via email, Facebook and Twitter, or even save it to your favorites to read later.

Our "More" section offers even more Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas news, along with sports sections that change out with each new season. Plus, you really don't want to miss the stories in our 'Don't Miss' section!

Plus, our Weather section has been streamlined for easy use. Inside, you can get the forecast for the next 10 days in just one, click along with radar images from the KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather team.

Now with video!

If you love video, the new KSLA News 12 app has a lot to love. Inside the section, we have our latest news, weather and sports video from ksla.com.

You report!

If you see news, send it in using our new My Report feature. Just snap your photo or video and send it in under the contribute tab. You can also browse all your "See It, Snap It, Send It" photos and galleries right there in the app.

It's free!

You can download the app for free right now:

Click here to download your free KSLA News 12 iPhone app, or search "KSLA" in the App Store. Please note: It requires iOS 4.2 or later.

Click here to get your free KSLA News 12 app for Android, or search "KSLA" in the Android Market.

If you really want to focus on the weather, our KSLA StormTracker 12 Weather app for Android has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city. Plus, you can get urgent weather alerts sent to your phone! Check out the details and find the link to download here.

Here are answers to some Frequently Asked Questions:



1) Is there an iPad app?

Our FREE KSLA News 12 app is now available, fully designed and optimized for the iPad. Download it here.

3) What about an app for Windows mobile devices?

At this time, we do not have plans to create an app for Windows, but our mobile web site m.ksla.com will soon be automatically updated.

Be sure to share your feedback via the app download page in your respective app store/market/world.



You can also contact our developers at allraycommobiledeveloper@raycommedia.com.

Copyright KSLA 2015. All rights reserved.