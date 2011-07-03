Natchitoches parolee arrested, faces host of charges

A Natchitoches Parish parolee accused of attempting to rape his father's elderly girlfriend is back behind bars after an overnight search, and facing a host of criminal charges.

According to Sheriff Victor Jones, Jr., deputies were called to a home in the 1300 block Patrick Rd. early Saturday morning to investigate a report of an attempted rape of an elderly woman.

According to the Sheriff, 32-year old Louis Rutan had wrecked his father's car after leaving a local nightclub and got a ride back to his father's house, where he attacked the elderly woman who had been left alone while his father went to see about the accident.



Sheriff Jones says the woman was able to fight him off and flee to her daughter's home next door, only to be pursued by Rutan, who kicked the door in to that residence and attacked the daughter.

Rutan then fled and hid nearby. K-9 tracking teams were called in from the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center and the Winn Detention Center. Sheriff Jones says Rutan tried to elude tracking teams but was stopped by deputies, only to escape again and run into a cornfield nearby before he could be handcuffed.

Deputies once again surrounded Rutan, who eventually surrendered. He was booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention center on 1 count of Aggravated 2nd Degree Battery, 1 count Sexual Battery, 1 count 2nd Degree Sexual Battery, 1 count Criminal Damage To Property, 1 count of Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling, and 1 count of Resisting By Flight.

