Potential new developments in Tracy Winslow's case

Relatives have confirmed to KSLA News 12 that investigators have asked for the dental records of Tracy Winslow.

Winslow, from Caddo Parish, was reported missing on January 24th. She disappeared around midnight from outside her mother's Oil City apartment, and her car was found burned that morning near Kuhn Road.

Investigators now want to compare those records with skeletal remains found Thursday in Bossier City. Police have even called in a forensic anthropologist to help identify those remains.

So far, authorities are not making any connection to the disappearance of Tracy Winslow. At this time, police are being tight lipped about anything that could link the remains found in Bossier City to Tracy Winslow, and they are not even sure whether the link exists, but her family said the similarities are too close to ignore.

"When I heard about the person being missing for two to eight months, and possibly the age of 25 to 40, and just hearing things about that, fillings in the mouth, I'm like God," says Winslow's aunt, Felicia Holden Starkes.

Tracy's aunt said she hasn't slept since that preliminary description was released.

She added, "It fits the description, but the only thing that kind of gave me hope was when I heard about this could possibly be a petite person. Tracy's well-built."

For the first time since Tracy disappeared, her brother Anthony sat down and spoke to KSLA News 12.

"What would make someone do this to a person like her. I've never known her to have enemies. It's just a lot of unanswered questions," Anthony said.

Until recently, Anthony had been in Caddo Correctional Center, the same place where Eddie Jackson, the prime suspect in Tracy's disappearance is being held. Anthony said he wanted to talk to Jackson.

He added, "I got some questions for him. Why?"

Their mom, Maggie Winslow, said nights without her daughter are tough.

"Me and her used to do all our talking at night."

Her mother has clinged to every ounce of hope, that Tracy will come walking through the door.

"The first thing I'd say, girl where you been?"

Tracy's aunt Felicia said she accepts what God is doing in this situation, but still hopes someone comes forward for sake of the children.

"What type of person would sit by and say nothing, and allow these children to go through what they're going through?" asked Felicia.

Investigators said they are not sure how long it will take to identify the human remains found in Bossier City.

