Death by lethal injection: Tucker sentenced for Sills murder

Lamondre Markes Tucker has been sentenced to die by lethal injection by a Caddo Parish judge for the murder of his pregnant 18-year-old ex-girlfriend.

18-year-old Tavia Sills was found shot to death in a pond in a remote area in Shreveport's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood in September 2008. She was five months pregnant.

It came out at trial in March that Tucker believed the child Sills was carrying was his, but DNA evidence showed that the child was not his. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning with a guilty verdict on first degree murder and recommending the death sentence.

Sills' mother spoke with KSLA News 12 shortly after the formal sentencing.

"I can't say I'm happy because still, this is a child," Vickie Britton says. "Even though he did what he did, justice was served and I can't change it, but being happy about someone being sentenced to death, that's not me."

Britton says she has forgiven Tucker.

"That was the only way I could live. I couldn't live with all the anger in my heart, and I wanted to live again. And I wanted to see my family live again."

Tucker also faces a charge of conspiracy to commit jury tampering. He and his mother will stand trial together.

Marcus Taylor, the man accused of helping him kill Sills, also awaits trial. He's charged with second degree murder.

Related:



Jury Finds Lamondre Tucker Guilty of Murder



Tucker's mother accused of jury tampering



Shreveport mother says she forgives her daughter's killer



Copyright KSLA-TV 2011. All rights reserved.