Friendship Houses: Havens of hope

For 17 years, Community Renewal International has been working to restore safe and caring neighborhoods.  One way of doing that is through Community Renewal Friendship Houses.

According to Community Renewal,  a Friendship House is a haven of hope in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods.  A Community Coordinator is employed by Community Renewal International.  The coordinator and their family moves into the home and becomes a part of the neighborhood.  Most houses the families like upstairs, while the downstairs area serves as a "community center" in the home.  It's a place for after school programs, character building, computer training, and much more. 

There are currently nine "Friendship Houses" in the Shreveport-Bossier area. A tenth Friendship House is under construction right now.   As of the beginning of this year, 2,725 children are active participants of the Friendship Houses.  At each home there is either a "Kids Club" or a "Youth Club." 

Click here to find out how you can help build the next Friendship house and support communities through the 2011 House for Hope, which is nearing completion.

Below is a list of all Friendship Houses in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Allendale
Kids Club
Coordinator: OPEN
House opened: April 2002
Active attendance: 10
Total attendance since opening: 177

Youth Club
Coordinator: Sherry Brown
House opened: April 2002
Active attendance: 10
Total attendance since opening: 116

Barksdale Annex
Kids Club
Coordinator: Manuela Standard
House opened: February 2009
Active attendance: 20
Total attendance since opening: 329

Youth Club
Coordinator: Tina Sheffield
House opened: October 2003
Active attendance: 15
Total attendance since opening: 281 
 
Cedar Grove
Kids Club
Coordinator: Michelle Walter (since January 2005)
House opened: March 1999
Active attendance: 15
Total attendance since opening: 342

Youth Club
Coordinator: Gwen Taylor
House opened: August 1998
Active attendance: 20
Total attendance since opening: 315

Highland
Kids Club
Coordinator: Sandra Simpson
House opened: May 1997
Active attendance: 22
Total attendance since opening: 518

Youth Club
Coordinator: Emmitt Welch
House opened: July 1998
Active attendance: 51
Total attendance since opening: 669

Queensborough
Kids Club
Coordinator: Sabrina Henderson
House opened: awaiting construction
Active attendance: 17
Total attendance since opening: 193

Youth Club
Coordinator: James Melvin
House opened: January 2006
Active attendance: 12
Total attendance since opening: 152 

 



