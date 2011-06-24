Friendship Houses: Havens of hope

For 17 years, Community Renewal International has been working to restore safe and caring neighborhoods. One way of doing that is through Community Renewal Friendship Houses.

According to Community Renewal, a Friendship House is a haven of hope in low-income, high-crime neighborhoods. A Community Coordinator is employed by Community Renewal International. The coordinator and their family moves into the home and becomes a part of the neighborhood. Most houses the families like upstairs, while the downstairs area serves as a "community center" in the home. It's a place for after school programs, character building, computer training, and much more.

There are currently nine "Friendship Houses" in the Shreveport-Bossier area. A tenth Friendship House is under construction right now. As of the beginning of this year, 2,725 children are active participants of the Friendship Houses. At each home there is either a "Kids Club" or a "Youth Club."

Click here to find out how you can help build the next Friendship house and support communities through the 2011 House for Hope, which is nearing completion.

Below is a list of all Friendship Houses in the Shreveport-Bossier area.

Allendale

Kids Club

Coordinator: OPEN

House opened: April 2002

Active attendance: 10

Total attendance since opening: 177

Youth Club

Coordinator: Sherry Brown

House opened: April 2002

Active attendance: 10

Total attendance since opening: 116



Barksdale Annex

Kids Club

Coordinator: Manuela Standard

House opened: February 2009

Active attendance: 20

Total attendance since opening: 329

Youth Club

Coordinator: Tina Sheffield

House opened: October 2003

Active attendance: 15

Total attendance since opening: 281



Cedar Grove

Kids Club

Coordinator: Michelle Walter (since January 2005)

House opened: March 1999

Active attendance: 15

Total attendance since opening: 342



Youth Club

Coordinator: Gwen Taylor

House opened: August 1998

Active attendance: 20

Total attendance since opening: 315



Highland

Kids Club

Coordinator: Sandra Simpson

House opened: May 1997

Active attendance: 22

Total attendance since opening: 518



Youth Club

Coordinator: Emmitt Welch

House opened: July 1998

Active attendance: 51

Total attendance since opening: 669

Queensborough

Kids Club

Coordinator: Sabrina Henderson

House opened: awaiting construction

Active attendance: 17

Total attendance since opening: 193



Youth Club

Coordinator: James Melvin

House opened: January 2006

Active attendance: 12

Total attendance since opening: 152

