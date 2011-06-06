10 Commandments monument wins quick LA House OK

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Without debate, the House has voted 91-0 to have a Ten Commandments monument placed on the grounds of the Louisiana Capitol.



Similar efforts have drawn legal challenges, but there was no such controversy when Rep. Patrick Williams brought the bill up for a vote Monday afternoon.



The bill goes next to the Senate. It would require the governor's commissioner of administration to arrange for the monument at a place to be determined on the Capitol grounds.



The bill requires that the text on the monument be identical to language on a monument at the Texas Capitol that was allowed under a 2005 Supreme Court ruling. Private entities are to submit proposed designs for the monument, which is to be placed at no cost to the state.

