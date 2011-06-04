Shreveport Police investigate stabbing as homicide

A family dispute took a bad turn leaving one man fatally injured during a stabbing. Shreveport Police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. Saturday night in the 500 block of E.74th.

Police say 2 men were arguing following a fight between family members that erupted into a brawl involving multiple persons. It was during the brawl, when the man was stabbed multiple times.

The suspect in the stabbing, 36 year old Derrick Edwards of the 700 block of Rainbow Drive in Shreveport was taken into custody at the scene and transported to the detectives office. Edwards was then transported and booked into the city jail on charges of second degree murder.

Police say the victim, 27 year old Tyrone L. Miles of Shreveport, suffered serious injuries as a result of the stab wounds and was taken to LSU Health Sciences Center where he was later pronounced dead. Police are investigating this case as a homicide.

