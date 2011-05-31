Memorial dedication set for Albert Pike on flood anniversary

LANGLEY, Ark. (AP) - A year after a flash flood killed 20 people at the Albert Pike Recreational Area, a memorial is set to be dedicated.

The Texarkana Gazette reports members of the Langley community near the Albert Pike area have raised more than $5,000 and bought a statue for the memorial.

The memorial will be dedicated on June 11 - one year to the day after the fatal flash flood. The dedication ceremony will be held on property overlooking the Albert Pike swimming area near the Lowery Store.

During part of the service, family members of those killed in the flood will be able to leave mementos or flowers by the statue.

After the dedication ceremony, a memorial service will be held at the nearby Pilgrim Rest Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Lodi.

Information from: Texarkana Gazette.