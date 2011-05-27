Additional Shreveport Police to patrol during Memorial weekend

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Many Americans are hitting the roads during this Memorial Day's weekend. For that reason, additional police officers will be on patrol throughout the city of Shreveport.

The initiative comes as an effort from local law enforcement to focus on curbing bad driving behaviors and promoting road safety. The goal, as Shreveport Police explains, is to keep motorists safe and reduce the number of deaths and injuries incurred as the result of motor vehicle crashes.

According to Shreveport Police crash investigators, most major crashes are caused wholly or in part by at least one of three things: driving while impaired, speeding, and driving while distracted. Combine those issues with motorists not wearing their seatbelts and the results can be deadly.

The additional officers will primarily be looking for impaired drivers and other hazardous violations.

