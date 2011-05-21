Stormy weather not over yet - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Stormy weather not over yet

Marble size hail in W.Shreveport, May 21st at 1:28pm Marble size hail in W.Shreveport, May 21st at 1:28pm

Ark-La-Tex(KSLA)- Isolated thunderstorms will continue through the afternoon and evening hours into Sunday. The primary concern with these storms is the potential for large hail. Current storms in the Ark-La-Tex have produced dime size hail, but storms currently tracking east from Dallas could be more vigorous. 

