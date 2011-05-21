Suspected impaired driver strikes fire truck, police cruiser

Bossier City, LA(KSLA)- Bossier Police are on the scene of an accident that has caused a shut down of one of the westbound lanes of I-20. The accident happened around 11:30 p.m. halfway between the Industrial Drive exit and I-220.

According to Mark Natale with Bossier Police, Bossier Police officers were working on a minor accident that happened prior when a truck approached the accident scene where emergency personnel were present and ended up clipping a police cruiser parked on the outside lane and swiping a fire truck parked on the shoulder next to it.

The police cruiser did have its emergency lights on but was unoccupied. None of the police officers or EMS personnel on the scene were injured.

The female driver was transported Willis-Knighton Bossier with non-life threatening injuries, but will be subjected to blood tests to determine if alcohol was a contributing factor in the accident. If so, she will be facing a DWI charge.

Police expect the scene to be cleared up within the next 30 minutes.

