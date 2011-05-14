Corps says it will open on Morganza Floodway

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a news conference at 2:30 p.m. to discuss the opening of the Morganza Floodway.

New Orleans District Commander Col. Ed Fleming will make remarks and answer questions regarding the spillway.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers made the decision Friday to open the Morganza Floodway on Saturday.

The trigger to operate the floodway is when river flows reach a level of 1.5 million cubic feet per second at Red River Landing and are projected to continue rising. It will be a slow opening.

Opening the spillway would relieve pressure on local levees, lower the river stage and reduce the velocity of the river current below Point Coupee.

The spillway will remain open until the river flow falls below 1.5 million cubic feet per second and is projected to continue decreasing.

