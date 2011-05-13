Loomis Armored Guard employee arrested

Caddo Parish, LA(KSLA)- A Loomis Armored Guard service has been arrested Friday after a bank bag containing $45,000 turned up missing, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.



Chantel L. Stars, 33, of Shreveport, was responsible for delivering the money bag to Loomis in Little Rock, AR. However, on April 26, Loomis learned the bag was missing.

When questioned by the company, Stars allegedly claimed she lost the bag and forged a manifest to make it appear that it had been delivered. Stars never mentioned to her driver or supervisor that the bag was missing.

Caddo sheriff's detectives arrested Stars for felony theft and forgery. She is currently housed at the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2011 KSLA-TV. All rights reserved.