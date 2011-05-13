Father of Redwater, Texas triple homicide victim speaks out

REDWATER, TEXAS, (KSLA)- KSLA News 12 has confirmed that the deaths of a Redwater, Texas mother and her two children was, in fact, a triple homicide. Now investigators plan to spend the weekend searching for a suspect.

We spoke with the ex-husband and father of one of the victims.

Brad Johnson's eight year old son, Texas Johnson, died in the home that burned down Wednesday. We asked how he's coping with the loss.

"I'm not. I just want people in the community to be aware and pull together and be strong and support everybody in the act of locating the heinous individual that did this," he says.

His son, his son's older sister Gweniviere Doss, and his ex-wife Amanda Doss all died. Johnson says he knew as soon as he got to the scene that the fire was not an accident. Police are investigating it as a triple homicide.

"I want to commend them, everybody that's in the act of doing a thorough job and hopefully will bring somebody to justice. That's what I hope."

The autopsy of Gweneviere showed she suffered violent injuries before the fire.

Johnson tells KSLA News 12 that he knows police are looking at him because he's Amanda Doss' ex-husband.

"Everybody's got ideas, but what do you do? What do you say? Who expects a heinous crime like this to take place in this small community."

But now this father and ex-husband tries to move on.

"...Ask God for grace. It's all I can do."

The Bowie County Sheriff's Office is now offering a $2,000 reward in the case.

An account has been set up to help the family of Amanda Doss. You can donate at the Red River Federal Credit Union to the Amanda Doss family account.

