Stampede for Justin: Raising money, awareness for Bloxom Foundation

Shreveport, LA(KSLA)- Supporters of an alliance formed in Justin Bloxom's memory are "ride'n" in his memory this weekend.

The Extreme Country Stampede Tour is teaming up with KISS Country 93.7 and the Justin Bloxom Alliance in a two day event to support and raise money for the "Justice for Justin Bloxom Foundation."

'Ride'n for Justin Bloxom', will take place Friday May 13th and Saturday, May 14th, with gates opening at 6 p.m. at Shreveport's Hirsch Memorial Coliseum.

The Justin Bloxom Alliance says, "Justin Bloxom has made all of us more aware of the potential dangers of technology."

His mother and others announced that this will be an effort to spread awareness through entertainment.

"Anything we can do as the alliance to help keep Justin's voice heard and alive, and out there and on the forefront of peoples' minds, we're gonna do it, we're gonna be part of it," says Amy Bloxom Fletcher.

The event will include 2 full days of country music, bull riding, motorcycles, monster trucks, bull riding, bbq and family fun to raise money for the "Justice for Justin Bloxom Foundation."

Tickets can be purchased at any Relay Station, Topps Western World and the Hirsch Coliseum Box Office.

Five dollars from each ticket sold will benefit the Justin Bloxom Alliance, which works to educate young people of the potential dangers of technology.

12-year-old Justin was found murdered along Highway 171 in Stonewall in March of 2010. Investigators believe 34-year-old Brian Douglas Horn, a registered sex offender, posed as a young girl via text messages to lure Bloxom away from a friend's home and strangle him to death. Horn's trial is set for August 1st, 2011.

